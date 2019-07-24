Grassi Investment Management Has $4.68 Million Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Grassi Investment Management lowered its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 446,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 59,500 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in General Electric were worth $4,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 57.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on GE. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. UBS Group set a $115.00 price target on Entergy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank lowered Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup set a $14.00 price target on General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.62.

In related news, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,370,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total transaction of $32,119,092.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Edward P. Garden sold 1,289,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $12,921,170.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $250,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GE stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.66. 25,613,503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,175,688. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.29. General Electric has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $13.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.03.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $27.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.15%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

