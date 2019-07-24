Grassi Investment Management Has $10.43 Million Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Grassi Investment Management grew its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Constellation Brands makes up 1.5% of Grassi Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $10,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter worth $395,015,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,545,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734,902 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth $237,135,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 185.9% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,237,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,900,000 after purchasing an additional 804,429 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,120,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,831,000 after purchasing an additional 737,613 shares during the period. 70.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Snap from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of XPO Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Macquarie set a $220.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.35.

Shares of STZ stock traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $202.59. The stock had a trading volume of 15,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,528,843. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $192.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.73. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.37 and a 12 month high of $228.91.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 28th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 14.98%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.33%.

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 10,213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.35, for a total value of $2,015,535.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,452,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert Sands sold 23,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.48, for a total transaction of $4,875,199.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 570,857 shares in the company, valued at $117,870,553.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 62,083 shares of company stock worth $12,675,054. Insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

