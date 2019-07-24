Granite Oil (TSE:GXO) Trading Up 1.4%

Granite Oil Corp (TSE:GXO)’s stock price was up 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.71 and last traded at C$0.71, approximately 20,300 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 45,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.70.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GXO shares. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Friday, May 10th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Cormark lowered shares of Source Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Granite Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$1.27.

Get Granite Oil alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $26.09 million and a P/E ratio of 11.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.17, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12.

Granite Oil (TSE:GXO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$9.30 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Granite Oil Corp will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Granite Oil Company Profile (TSE:GXO)

Granite Oil Corp. engages in the exploration for, exploitation, development, and production of oil and natural gas in Canada. The company holds a 98% working interest in the Alberta Bakken properties covering 56,409 net undeveloped acres and 72,652 net developed acres with 68.0 net oil wells and 83.0 net gas wells located in southern Alberta.

Recommended Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.