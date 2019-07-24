Gooroo Ventures (ASX:GOO) Trading Down 14.7%

Gooroo Ventures Ltd (ASX:GOO)’s stock price traded down 14.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as A$0.06 ($0.04) and last traded at A$0.06 ($0.04), 273,577 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.07 ($0.05).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is A$0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07.

In other Gooroo Ventures news, insider Gregory Muller 18,360,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th.

Gooroo Ventures Limited, a human science thinking company, engages in transforming the way people, organizations, and communities make decisions. The company's principal solutions include Gooroo Human Capital, a Software as a Service (SaaS) based platform and human capital eco system offering an integrated experience to employers, employees, and talent; Gooroo Marketing, an analytical engine that processes large consumer datasets and delivers meaning about how people make decisions; Gooroo Advisory & Training, which offers professional training and certification courses; and Gooroo Career, a SaaS based platform for students, learning institutions, and career advisors platform.

