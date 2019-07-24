Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Takes $2.93 Million Position in Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF (NASDAQ:ROBO)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF (NASDAQ:ROBO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 73,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,929,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL owned approximately 0.22% of Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF by 4,057.7% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 331,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 323,362 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,650,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF by 90.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 87,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 41,686 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $466,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF by 338.5% in the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,941 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ ROBO traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $39.59. The stock had a trading volume of 4,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,704. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.73. Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF has a 1 year low of $30.66 and a 1 year high of $42.99.

See Also: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.