Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Lowers Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lessened its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 467,787 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 71,199 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in General Electric were worth $4,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 106,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 25,845 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 35,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 10,809 shares during the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Empirical Capital Management LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,476,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in General Electric by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,777 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 28,976 shares during the last quarter. 57.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GE shares. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. UBS Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Entergy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.62.

Shares of NYSE GE traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.64. 950,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,175,688. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.03. General Electric has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $13.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $27.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.31 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a positive return on equity of 10.32%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

In other news, Director Edward P. Garden sold 1,289,538 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $12,921,170.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $250,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,370,314 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total transaction of $32,119,092.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

