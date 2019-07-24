Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $1.79 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF were worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 5,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 59.6% during the first quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 9,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 21,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 22,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter.

AAXJ traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $69.94. 53,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,335,505. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $60.48 and a 12 month high of $73.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.77.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

