Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $1.44 Million Stock Position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,609 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 7,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 12,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 299,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,007,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA GBIL remained flat at $$100.31 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 360 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,602. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 12-month low of $99.97 and a 12-month high of $100.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.26.

