Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Acquires 665 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMGN. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in Amgen in the first quarter valued at $239,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its holdings in Amgen by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 66,961 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,027,000 after buying an additional 11,040 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $3,983,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Amgen by 5.0% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,709,467 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $894,700,000 after buying an additional 225,485 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $175.23. 703,784 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,430,684. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $180.25. Amgen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.30 and a fifty-two week high of $210.19. The firm has a market cap of $107.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.53.
In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.68, for a total transaction of $351,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,219 shares in the company, valued at $2,849,353.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $1,077,980 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
AMGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $336.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Mizuho set a $21.00 target price on shares of Neon Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.10.
Amgen Company Profile
Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.
