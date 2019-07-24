Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Acquires 665 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMGN. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in Amgen in the first quarter valued at $239,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its holdings in Amgen by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 66,961 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,027,000 after buying an additional 11,040 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $3,983,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Amgen by 5.0% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,709,467 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $894,700,000 after buying an additional 225,485 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $175.23. 703,784 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,430,684. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $180.25. Amgen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.30 and a fifty-two week high of $210.19. The firm has a market cap of $107.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.11. Amgen had a net margin of 34.00% and a return on equity of 71.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 13.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.68, for a total transaction of $351,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,219 shares in the company, valued at $2,849,353.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $1,077,980 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $336.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Mizuho set a $21.00 target price on shares of Neon Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.10.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Featured Story: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.