Global Indemnity (NASDAQ:GBLI) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $29.14

Shares of Global Indemnity Ltd (NASDAQ:GBLI) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.14 and traded as high as $27.51. Global Indemnity shares last traded at $27.30, with a volume of 3,247 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Global Indemnity (NASDAQ:GBLI) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $1.02. Global Indemnity had a negative return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $140.19 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Global Indemnity by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 691,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,069,000 after purchasing an additional 15,523 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in Global Indemnity by 1.9% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 345,157 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,486,000 after purchasing an additional 6,374 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Global Indemnity by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,944 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Global Indemnity by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 7,008 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Global Indemnity by 658.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. 56.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Indemnity Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Lines segment distributes property, general liability, casualty, and professional lines products, as well as products for vacant, and under construction and renovation dwellings.

