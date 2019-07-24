GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Given a GBX 1,900 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) has been given a GBX 1,900 ($24.83) target price by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.38% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GSK. Barclays set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Boston Beer and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $336.00 price objective on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of TLOU Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,535.76 ($20.07).

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at GBX 1,661.16 ($21.71) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 942.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,605.50. The stock has a market cap of $82.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.16. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12-month low of GBX 1,408.80 ($18.41) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,672 ($21.85).

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, insider Manvinder Singh Banga bought 458 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,568 ($20.49) per share, with a total value of £7,181.44 ($9,383.82). Insiders bought a total of 482 shares of company stock worth $755,935 over the last ninety days.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

