GenWealth Group Inc. Sells 2,362 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

GenWealth Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,362 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 1.5% of GenWealth Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 5,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 10,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. now owns 5,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lcnb Corp increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 4,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $115.23. 377,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,271,142. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $107.53 and a 12 month high of $115.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.93.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.