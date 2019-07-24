GenWealth Group Inc. Purchases 1,089 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

GenWealth Group Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 11.5% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 17,117,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761,826 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,269,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,252,000 after acquiring an additional 163,439 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 1,678,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,855,000 after acquiring an additional 144,447 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 629,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,473,000 after acquiring an additional 48,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 17.7% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 508,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,826,000 after acquiring an additional 76,441 shares during the last quarter.

SCHV traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.03. The company had a trading volume of 260,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,554. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $46.25 and a 12-month high of $57.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.24.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

