GenWealth Group Inc. Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

GenWealth Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF comprises 0.4% of GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,283,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 24,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 9,522 shares during the period. Finally, Lcnb Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 5,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGIT traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.73. The company had a trading volume of 238,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,000. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.70. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.52 and a fifty-two week high of $66.08.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were issued a $0.126 dividend. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

