Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Position Reduced by Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lessened its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 599 shares during the period. Genuine Parts comprises approximately 2.4% of Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $6,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,965,765 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $188,434,000 after buying an additional 163,768 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,789,057 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $200,428,000 after buying an additional 56,198 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,716,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 904,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $86,820,000 after buying an additional 22,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 877,249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $84,222,000 after buying an additional 97,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPC stock opened at $97.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.94. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $91.04 and a fifty-two week high of $115.20.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.08). Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GPC shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of ABB in a report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $311.00 price objective on UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.88.

In other Genuine Parts news, insider Scott Sonnemaker acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $99.01 per share, with a total value of $495,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

