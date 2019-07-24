General Electric (NYSE:GE) Stock Position Boosted by RPG Investment Advisory LLC

RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 2.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 474,015 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,399 shares during the quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $4,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in General Electric by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 59,059 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,650 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in General Electric by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 105,683 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Ford Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in General Electric by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Ford Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,210 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management lifted its stake in General Electric by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 34,901 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

In related news, Director Edward P. Garden sold 1,289,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $12,921,170.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $250,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,370,314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total value of $32,119,092.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on GE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Entergy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.62.

Shares of NYSE GE traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.61. The company had a trading volume of 787,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,175,688. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.03. General Electric has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $13.78.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. General Electric had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a positive return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $27.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

See Also: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.