Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Hits New 52-Week High at $72.76

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $72.76 and last traded at $72.76, with a volume of 6533 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.49.

GNRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WESCO International in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Generac from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America set a $420.00 target price on Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Generac has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.26.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. Generac had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 41.59%. The firm had revenue of $470.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Generac’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total transaction of $1,098,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 699,943 shares in the company, valued at $38,440,869.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Generac by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 27,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Generac by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Generac by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Generac by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,149,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

