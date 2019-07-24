Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. Invests $2.64 Million in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. bought a new position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 85,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,644,000. NCR makes up 3.4% of Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in NCR by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,623,747 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $71,603,000 after buying an additional 321,560 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in NCR by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,037,103 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $47,016,000 after buying an additional 249,290 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of NCR by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,722,792 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,762,000 after acquiring an additional 142,250 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NCR by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,660,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $45,311,000 after acquiring an additional 91,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of NCR by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,327,521 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,122,000 after acquiring an additional 49,913 shares during the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NCR stock traded up $0.54 on Wednesday, hitting $31.17. 228,112 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 797,078. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.04. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.63. NCR Co. has a one year low of $20.93 and a one year high of $33.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.31.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. NCR had a negative net margin of 1.09% and a positive return on equity of 91.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Research analysts expect that NCR Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP J. Robert Ciminera sold 5,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total value of $155,189.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Adrian Button sold 4,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total transaction of $132,721.79. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,853.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,098 shares of company stock valued at $1,218,161 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eutelsat Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.29.

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

