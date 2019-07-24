Garlicoin (GRLC) Price Reaches $0.0015 on Major Exchanges

Garlicoin (CURRENCY:GRLC) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. One Garlicoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Nanex, Trade Satoshi and CoinFalcon. Over the last seven days, Garlicoin has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. Garlicoin has a total market capitalization of $65,615.00 and $7.00 worth of Garlicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Garlicoin Coin Profile

Garlicoin (GRLC) is a Scrypt-adaptive-N (ASIC resistant) coin that uses the

Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. Garlicoin’s total supply is 45,148,025 coins. Garlicoin’s official website is garlicoin.io. The Reddit community for Garlicoin is /r/garlicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Garlicoin’s official Twitter account is @Garliccoin.

Garlicoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Nanex, CoinFalcon and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Garlicoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Garlicoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Garlicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

