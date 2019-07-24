Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV Lowers Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV lowered its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,895 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 860 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up about 2.7% of Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Perennial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 32,071 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 25,254 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 4,882 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,093 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 45,336 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,971,000 after purchasing an additional 10,302 shares during the last quarter. 64.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DIS traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $140.95. 2,526,138 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,778,062. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $140.69. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $100.35 and a 52 week high of $145.43. The firm has a market cap of $253.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.96.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.02. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 22.55%. The company had revenue of $14.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.86%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen set a $27.00 price target on Schnitzer Steel Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Imperial Capital increased their price target on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America increased their price target on CarMax from $95.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th. Citigroup set a $86.00 price target on Prologis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on AKITA Drilling from C$5.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.89.

In other news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 94,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total transaction of $13,336,145.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total value of $288,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 158,423 shares of company stock worth $22,284,125. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

