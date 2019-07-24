Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV Has $1.83 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV lifted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 54,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 62,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 21,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its holdings in AT&T by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 13,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. 52.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.94 on Wednesday, hitting $33.03. 1,704,101 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,843,388. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.91. The company has a market cap of $234.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.61. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.80 and a one year high of $34.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.86. The company had revenue of $44.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.20 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

Several research firms have issued reports on T. ValuEngine raised Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Desjardins reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of MFS California Municipal Fund in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $95.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.77.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

