Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust (LON:GMP) Shares Down 12.1%

Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust PLC (LON:GMP) shares traded down 12.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 8.55 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 8.55 ($0.11), 0 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.73 ($0.13).

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 8.60.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th.

Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by The Carne Global Fund Managers Ireland Limited. The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets around the globe, primarily in the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

