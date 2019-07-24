FY2020 EPS Estimates for Lennox International Inc. Cut by KeyCorp (NYSE:LII)

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Lennox International in a report issued on Monday, July 22nd. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $12.25 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $13.10.

Get Lennox International alerts:

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 244.79% and a net margin of 9.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.67 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen increased their target price on Starbucks from $71.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded M.D.C. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Buckingham Research cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Vertical Research cut Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Lennox International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $246.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lennox International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.33.

LII traded down $1.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $262.63. The company had a trading volume of 5,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,558. Lennox International has a 1 year low of $177.36 and a 1 year high of $298.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $278.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This is a positive change from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.70%.

In related news, EVP Prakash Bedapudi sold 2,995 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.00, for a total transaction of $829,615.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,186,578. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gary S. Bedard sold 985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.94, for a total value of $288,545.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,273,212.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,751 shares of company stock valued at $9,756,460. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 196.6% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 439 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Cohen Lawrence B bought a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 71.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating and Cooling, Commercial Heating and Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating and Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

Further Reading: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.