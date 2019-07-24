FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Snc-Lavalin Group Inc Issued By Desjardins (TSE:SNC)

Snc-Lavalin Group Inc (TSE:SNC) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins decreased their FY2020 earnings estimates for Snc-Lavalin Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 23rd. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now forecasts that the company will earn $1.92 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.20.

Snc-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C($0.38). The business had revenue of C$2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.22 billion.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Yamana Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of State National Companies in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Snc-Lavalin Group from C$33.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities reduced their price target on Snc-Lavalin Group from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Snc-Lavalin Group from C$40.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$37.88.

Shares of Snc-Lavalin Group stock traded down C$0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$20.85. 1,725,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 822,173. Snc-Lavalin Group has a 52-week low of C$20.05 and a 52-week high of C$57.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$25.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.91, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc provides consulting, design, engineering, construction, and operation and maintenance services worldwide. It operates through Mining & Metallurgy; Oil & Gas; Nuclear; Clean Power; Infrastructure; Engineering, Design and Project Management; and Capital segments. The company offers solutions for projects in the aluminum, gold, copper, iron ore, nickel, fertilizer, sulphur, and other projects, as well as commodities related to rechargeable batteries for cars, mobile phones, and other electronic devices.

