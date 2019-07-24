FY2019 EPS Estimates for W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Cut by Analyst

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) – Seaport Global Securities dropped their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of W&T Offshore in a report released on Monday, July 22nd. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Kelly now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.46. Seaport Global Securities has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Get W&T Offshore alerts:

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06). W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 29.98% and a net margin of 30.83%. The business had revenue of $116.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut German American Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Yirendai from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded Cimarex Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.75.

NYSE WTI opened at $4.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.61. W&T Offshore has a 12-month low of $3.62 and a 12-month high of $9.88. The firm has a market cap of $659.62 million, a PE ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 3.04.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in W&T Offshore by 43.9% in the second quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 383,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 116,991 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in W&T Offshore by 7.5% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,427,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,082,000 after buying an additional 99,614 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in W&T Offshore by 166.4% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 78,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 49,151 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in W&T Offshore by 4,858.7% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 14,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 13,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in W&T Offshore by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 504,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 177,621 shares during the period. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stuart B. Katz purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.10 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 237,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,153.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Virginia Boulet purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.34 per share, for a total transaction of $30,380.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 215,373 shares in the company, valued at $934,718.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 132,000 shares of company stock worth $611,130 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, acquires, explores for, and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 49 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

See Also: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for W&T Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W&T Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.