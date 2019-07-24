FY2019 EPS Estimates for Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) Decreased by Analyst

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.33 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.75. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US)’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $73.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.76 million. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 23.24%.

NASDAQ ITRN opened at $29.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a 1 year low of $29.38 and a 1 year high of $38.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.87. The firm has a market cap of $634.49 million, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US)’s payout ratio is presently 39.18%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments boosted its position in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 7.1% during the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 22,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 39,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 51.7% during the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 12,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 4,347 shares during the period. 61.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) Company Profile

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products in Israel, Brazil, Argentina, and the United States. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

