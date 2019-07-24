FY2019 EPS Estimates for Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) Boosted by Piper Jaffray Companies

Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) – Research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies raised their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ally Financial in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst K. Barker now expects that the financial services provider will earn $3.80 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.52. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Ally Financial’s FY2020 earnings at $4.48 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ALLY. BMO Capital Markets set a $44.00 price objective on Schlumberger and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup set a $317.00 price objective on Mastercard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Sunday. Oppenheimer set a $119.00 price objective on American Express and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Sunday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

ALLY stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.95. 521,512 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,088,212. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.87. Ally Financial has a 1-year low of $20.60 and a 1-year high of $33.92. The stock has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 26.59%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.36%.

Ally Financial announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, April 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 10.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Ally Financial news, insider Diane E. Morais sold 15,000 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total transaction of $500,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 220,048 shares in the company, valued at $7,338,600.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 2,222 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total value of $66,215.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 110,201 shares in the company, valued at $3,283,989.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,666 shares of company stock worth $700,052 over the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Ally Financial by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,022,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,132,000 after purchasing an additional 39,461 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,039,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,484,000 after acquiring an additional 131,090 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,605,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 66,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 14,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,145,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,601,000 after buying an additional 60,615 shares in the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

