Fulton Bank N.A. Has $3.76 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Fulton Bank N.A. decreased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,159 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,102,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,727,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275,511 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 10,622.9% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,704,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 34,380,553 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,185,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,230,132,000 after acquiring an additional 623,727 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,952,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,194,000 after acquiring an additional 84,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 7,691,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,729,000 after acquiring an additional 68,176 shares during the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Ramon Laguarta sold 15,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.43, for a total transaction of $1,997,234.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 232,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,078,755.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.95, for a total value of $324,159.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,356,534. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,114 shares of company stock valued at $5,515,142 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America set a $25.00 target price on Levi Strauss & Co. and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Argus upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on PepsiCo from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $131.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $130.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.66. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.53 and a twelve month high of $135.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $132.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.44 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.50% and a net margin of 19.59%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 67.49%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

