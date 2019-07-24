Fulton Bank N.A. Grows Stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,013 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,889 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 1st quarter worth about $2,675,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 181,640 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 7,959 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its stake in Invesco by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 177,511 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 26,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Invesco by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,214,932 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $70,558,000 after purchasing an additional 191,922 shares in the last quarter. 76.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IVZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Edward Jones cut shares of Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Invesco in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Hain Celestial Group and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horiba from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Avid Technology from $6.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.09.

IVZ stock opened at $19.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Invesco Ltd. has a 12 month low of $15.38 and a 12 month high of $27.59. The company has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.38.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $887.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.93 million. Invesco had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ben F. Johnson III purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.37 per share, with a total value of $213,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 54,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,186.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ltd. Invesco purchased 2,222,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,999.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,252,222 shares of company stock worth $10,619,199 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

