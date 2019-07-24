Fulton Bank N.A. Boosts Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,883,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $175,468,000 after purchasing an additional 503,977 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 34.6% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,257,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $126,669,000 after purchasing an additional 579,823 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1,307.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,947,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808,754 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,858,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,942,000 after purchasing an additional 165,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 65.0% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,812,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $101,691,000 after purchasing an additional 713,959 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

NYSE:ALK opened at $65.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.95. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.39 and a twelve month high of $74.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Weight Watchers International from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Imperial Capital restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $68.00 target price (up previously from $61.00) on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Macquarie set a $79.00 target price on shares of Alaska Air Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

In related news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 4,700 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $294,361.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,867 shares in the company, valued at $993,750.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kyle B. Levine sold 2,430 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $157,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,535. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,730 shares of company stock worth $550,759. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

See Also: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK).

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.