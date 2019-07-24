Friendz Price Down 3.2% Over Last Week (FDZ)

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. During the last week, Friendz has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar. Friendz has a total market capitalization of $1.02 million and approximately $68,500.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Friendz token can currently be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart, Mercatox, DragonEX and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003235 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.97 or 0.00298049 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010277 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $164.11 or 0.01688561 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000873 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00024954 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00120795 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Friendz Profile

Friendz launched on January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,135,946,642 tokens and its circulating supply is 475,913,001 tokens. Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO . The official website for Friendz is friendz.io

Buying and Selling Friendz

Friendz can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, DragonEX, BitMart, HitBTC and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Friendz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Friendz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

