Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 415 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,119 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canal Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 1,286 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 434 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Texas Money Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 329 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 33.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,350.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday. Pivotal Research began coverage on SRC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.29 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on Alphabet from $1,290.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $1,197.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on ManpowerGroup from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,326.41.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,148.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $790.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,108.43. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $977.66 and a fifty-two week high of $1,296.97.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $11.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.56 by $1.34. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 19.71%. The business had revenue of $29.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $13.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 48.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

