Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 96.8% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WFC shares. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and issued a $212.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Macquarie set a €13.00 ($15.12) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.48 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.23.

In other Wells Fargo & Co news, insider Petros G. Pelos sold 28,304 shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.51, for a total value of $1,316,419.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,599.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WFC stock opened at $47.20 on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co has a twelve month low of $43.02 and a twelve month high of $59.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $208.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.50.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.95 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 23.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.10%.

Wells Fargo & Co announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $23.10 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wells Fargo & Co Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.