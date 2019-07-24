Foundation Resource Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF)

Foundation Resource Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 892,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,382 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group comprises about 3.5% of Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $17,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JEF. Motco bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $101,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,117 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $161,000. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JEF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hudson Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Shares of NYSE:JEF traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $21.25. 29,706 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,185,660. Jefferies Financial Group Inc has a 52 week low of $16.20 and a 52 week high of $25.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.58. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 1.40.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 61.73%.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

