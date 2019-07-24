Foundation Resource Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Seacor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CKH)

Foundation Resource Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Seacor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CKH) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the quarter. Seacor comprises approximately 1.4% of Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Foundation Resource Management Inc. owned 0.77% of Seacor worth $6,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CKH. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seacor by 234.9% during the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Seacor during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seacor by 301.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Seacor by 128.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,331 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in shares of Seacor by 352.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,210 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CKH. ValuEngine downgraded Vereit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. TheStreet downgraded Viavi Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st.

NYSE CKH traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,123. Seacor Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.63 and a 12 month high of $57.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.79. The company has a market capitalization of $903.34 million, a P/E ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Seacor (NYSE:CKH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. Seacor had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $209.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.53 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Seacor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Seacor Profile

SEACOR Holdings Inc engages in transportation and logistics, risk management consultancy, and other businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services, Inland Transportation & Logistics Services, Witt O'Brien's, and Other segments.

