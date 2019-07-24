Forward Air (FWRD) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 25th. Analysts expect Forward Air to post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $321.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.22 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect Forward Air to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ FWRD opened at $60.12 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.55. Forward Air has a 52-week low of $51.54 and a 52-week high of $72.81.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FWRD. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ZIX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

