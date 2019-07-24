Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (FMX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 7.87%. On average, analysts expect Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FMX opened at $91.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.39. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB has a 1 year low of $80.86 and a 1 year high of $101.12.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.00.

About Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages; and waters, juices, coffee, tea, sports and energy drinks, and dairy and plant-based protein beverages.

