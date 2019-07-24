FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) Shares Purchased by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha boosted its position in shares of FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 62,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 392 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in FMC were worth $5,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in FMC by 387.4% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 305,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,350,000 after purchasing an additional 242,908 shares during the last quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of FMC by 20.2% during the second quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 4,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FMC during the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Cleararc Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FMC during the first quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FMC by 1.5% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 136,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 2,446 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.67, for a total value of $197,318.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark Douglas sold 18,500 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total transaction of $1,389,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,575,261.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,946 shares of company stock valued at $3,999,009 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FMC stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 666,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,371. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.32. FMC Corp has a 1-year low of $69.36 and a 1-year high of $92.76.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. FMC had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FMC Corp will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.44%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FMC. KeyCorp set a $37.00 price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Loop Capital set a $102.00 price target on shares of FMC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $480.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.25.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

