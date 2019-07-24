Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) Shares Sold by Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ trimmed its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ’s holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 133.2% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 730 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 909 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 211.7% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 957 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,498 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Alan L. Boeckmann purchased 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.81 per share, for a total transaction of $476,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 17,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,222.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carlos M. Hernandez purchased 17,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.52 per share, for a total transaction of $501,869.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE FLR traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,179. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.44. Fluor Co. has a one year low of $27.69 and a one year high of $60.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.04.

Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.68). Fluor Co. (NEW) had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 0.99%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Fluor Co. (NEW)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.07%.

FLR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 620 ($8.10) price target on shares of in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Zayo Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.50 ($47.09) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Sally Beauty to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Macquarie set a $325.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.73.

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.

