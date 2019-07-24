FLO (FLO) Trading 17.5% Lower This Week

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. During the last week, FLO has traded 17.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One FLO coin can currently be purchased for $0.0534 or 0.00000551 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FLO has a market cap of $8.11 million and $23,735.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000251 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000191 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FLO Profile

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2013. FLO’s total supply is 151,750,145 coins. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FLO is flo.cash. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling FLO

FLO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

