Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) PT Lowered to $5.00 at Wedbush

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Wedbush from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.10% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FIT. ValuEngine lowered Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.92.

Shares of NYSE:FIT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.27. The company had a trading volume of 20,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,449,251. Fitbit has a 12-month low of $4.21 and a 12-month high of $6.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $955.37 million, a P/E ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.43.

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. Fitbit had a negative return on equity of 18.79% and a negative net margin of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. Fitbit’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Fitbit will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fitbit news, EVP Andy Missan sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total transaction of $37,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,400.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 15,094 shares of company stock valued at $72,897 in the last three months. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fitbit by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 52,883 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Fitbit by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,869 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fitbit by 291.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fitbit by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 61,812 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 4,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Fitbit by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,385 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,877 shares during the last quarter. 69.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fitbit

Fitbit, Inc, a technology company, provides health solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of devices, including Fitbit Charge 3, Fitbit Surge, Fitbit Blaze, Fitbit Charge 2, Alta HR, Alta, Fitbit Ace, Fitbit Flex 2, Fitbit One, and Fitbit Zip activity trackers; Fitbit Ionic and Fitbit Versa smartwatches; Fitbit Aria 2 Wi-Fi smart scales; and a range of accessories, such as bands and frames for its devices, as well as Fitbit Flyer, a wireless headphone designed for fitness.

