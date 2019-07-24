FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) Receives GBX 112.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 112.50 ($1.47).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FGP shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 119 ($1.55) price objective on shares of in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. HSBC lowered shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of from GBX 91 ($1.19) to GBX 109 ($1.42) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th.

FirstGroup stock traded up GBX 1.10 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 111.90 ($1.46). 1,676,291 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,850,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.25. FirstGroup has a fifty-two week low of GBX 77.95 ($1.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 125 ($1.63). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 102.89.

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company's First Student segment provides student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 44,000 yellow school buses in North America. This segment also offers charter hire services for school and non-school activities. Its First Transit segment offers public transit management and contracting services, including fixed route, paratransit, shuttle, and vehicle maintenance services to transit authorities, such as federal, state, and local transportation departments, as well as for private institutions, including universities, hospitals, and airports in North America.

