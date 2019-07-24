FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.45-2.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.52. FirstEnergy also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.45-2.75 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America set a $57.00 price target on Lennar and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EXACT Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. TheStreet lowered Hostess Brands from a b rating to a f rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a C$18.00 price target on shares of WestJet Airlines in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FirstEnergy currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.13.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

NYSE:FE traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.48. 2,472,947 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,572,698. The company has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.30. FirstEnergy has a 52 week low of $34.30 and a 52 week high of $44.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 2.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is 58.69%.

In other FirstEnergy news, Director Christopher D. Pappas acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.14 per share, with a total value of $123,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Read More: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.