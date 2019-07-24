FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Hits New 52-Week High After Earnings Beat

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $44.20 and last traded at $43.26, with a volume of 315317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.32.

The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 2.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 58.69%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FE. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a C$18.00 target price on shares of WestJet Airlines in a report on Friday, April 5th. TheStreet cut Hostess Brands from a “b” rating to a “f” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Bank of America set a $57.00 price objective on Lennar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. FirstEnergy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.13.

In other news, Director Christopher D. Pappas bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.14 per share, for a total transaction of $123,420.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FE. FMR LLC lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,979,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $412,298,000 after buying an additional 1,509,442 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 31.5% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 3,314,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,931,000 after acquiring an additional 793,249 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 42.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,489,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,581,000 after acquiring an additional 739,637 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 297.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 970,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,380,000 after acquiring an additional 726,139 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 19.9% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,407,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,799,000 after acquiring an additional 564,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.38. The stock has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.30.

About FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.