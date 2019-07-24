FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) Reaches New 1-Year High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $106.53 and last traded at $106.37, with a volume of 184494 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $103.40.

The credit services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $446.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.50 million. FirstCash’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $374.00 to $369.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

In other news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 12,500 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.16, for a total transaction of $1,227,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 142,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,987,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in FirstCash during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in FirstCash by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,339 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in FirstCash during the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in FirstCash during the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.48.

About FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS)

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

