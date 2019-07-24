First United Bank Trust Purchases 2,515 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

First United Bank Trust increased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,900 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Intel makes up about 1.3% of First United Bank Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 234.1% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group grew its stake in Intel by 247.0% in the 4th quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 1,440 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. 65.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.07. 217,137 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,667,762. The company has a market cap of $229.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.85. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $42.36 and a 12-month high of $59.59.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $16.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.03 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 27.51%.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $31,161.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,632,569. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 37,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.19, for a total transaction of $1,982,645.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,011,062.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,406 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,573 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of West Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $143.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.40.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

See Also: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.