First United Bank Trust Grows Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

First United Bank Trust increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 24.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the quarter. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.7% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $1,943,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,198,108.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,485,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 276,718 shares of company stock valued at $23,257,469. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.16. 78,076 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,573,120. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.38 and a 1 year high of $87.07. The stock has a market cap of $210.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.20.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.17. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $10.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.69%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a $27.00 target price on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $185.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yirendai from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of from GBX 1,300 ($16.99) to GBX 1,450 ($18.95) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Bank of America set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.36.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

