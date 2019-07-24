First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.15

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 23rd.

Shares of FMHI traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,642. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.36. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.18 and a twelve month high of $53.06.

