First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Shares Acquired by Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 507.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the first quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the first quarter worth $239,000.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.02. The stock had a trading volume of 287 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,572. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $51.51 and a 1-year high of $55.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.83.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a $0.117 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%.

