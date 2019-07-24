First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a dividend of 0.117 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 23rd.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years.

Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.02. 87 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,572. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.83. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $51.51 and a 12 month high of $55.19.

Featured Article: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.